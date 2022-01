LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating the first shooting death of the year in Lexington.

Police say this happened tonight on Anniston Drive near Bryan Station Road.

According to officers the identity of the man is unknown, and there are no suspects at this time.

At last check, cruisers and the forensics team are still on the scene.

We're told the man who was shot was found near a home, but it is unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the house.