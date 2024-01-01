Watch Now
Police investigating New Year's Day shooting in downtown Lexington

Posted at 8:41 AM, Jan 01, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting after a victim showed up to an area hospital after being shot.

Police responded to a shots fired call on West Main Street at around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

A short time later, a victim showed up to the hospital, and police determined they suffered that injury on West Main Street.

Police are not releasing a description of the victim, but we're told that the victim is expected to survive.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to reach out to them.

