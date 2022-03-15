Police: Kentucky man arrested for public intoxication, claimed he was President Joe Biden

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Irvine man was arrested for causing a disturbance at a convenience store, and police say he later claimed to be the President of the United States.

According to an arrest citation, 39-year-old Joshua Riddell was taken into custody on Monday, March 8 at the DoughDaddy's Doughnuts store in Richmond.

When police got to the scene, the citation says Riddell was slinging his arms in the air and screaming. The arresting officer says the man came at him "at a fast pace" with his fist balled up and screamed "I will take care of you," prompting the officer to pull out his taser. The man stopped and was not tased.

The officer asked Riddell what his name was and he said he was "Joe Biden, the President of the United States."

The citation says an off-duty paramedic helped bring Riddell to the ground so the officer could handcuff him. Police say they had issues talking with Riddell because he kept saying he was the U.S. president, "president of the hell's angels," and "owned the whole world." The officer says Riddell was not able to sit still and showed signs of possible drug use. Store clerks also told police Riddell was cursing at customers and causing a disturbance.

Riddell was arrested and charged with menacing, public intoxication of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in the 2nd degree. He will be in court on Monday, March 21 for a pretrial conference.