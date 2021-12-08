Police: Kentucky man arrested on sex trafficking charges, allegedly sold his daughter to another man

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man has been arrested after police say he sold his juvenile daughter to another man last year.

Kentucky State Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Diego Alonzo-Perez, of Beaver Dam, with Human Trafficking – Commercial Sex Activity.

Police say troopers and Social Services launched an investigation in November after learning the juvenile gave birth in March 2021. Troopers say Alonzo-Perez sold his juvenile daughter to 20-year-old Lucas Mateo, of Beaver Dam, in August 2020. The juvenile has been residing with him since then.

Mateo has also been arrested and charged with third-degree rape. Both men are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

Ohio County Detention Center Lucas Mateo

The investigation continues.

What are the signs of human trafficking?

A victim of human trafficking:

May show signs of physical or mental abuse May not have control over their own money, ID or personal possessions May not be able to speak on their own behalf or unable to leave on their own May appear to be fearful or submissive May not know what city or state they are in, or where they are living May work excessively long hours Can be found in restaurants, farming, massage parlors and soliciting at hotels, parking lots or house to house

If you suspect anyone involved or a victim of Human Trafficking, click here.