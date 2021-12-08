Police: Kentucky man arrested on sex trafficking charges, allegedly sold his daughter to another man

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man has been arrested after police say he sold his juvenile daughter to another man last year.
Kentucky State Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Diego Alonzo-Perez, of Beaver Dam, with Human Trafficking – Commercial Sex Activity.
Police say troopers and Social Services launched an investigation in November after learning the juvenile gave birth in March 2021. Troopers say Alonzo-Perez sold his juvenile daughter to 20-year-old Lucas Mateo, of Beaver Dam, in August 2020. The juvenile has been residing with him since then.
Mateo has also been arrested and charged with third-degree rape. Both men are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.
The investigation continues.
What are the signs of human trafficking?
A victim of human trafficking:
- May show signs of physical or mental abuse
- May not have control over their own money, ID or personal possessions
- May not be able to speak on their own behalf or unable to leave on their own
- May appear to be fearful or submissive
- May not know what city or state they are in, or where they are living
- May work excessively long hours
- Can be found in restaurants, farming, massage parlors and soliciting at hotels, parking lots or house to house
