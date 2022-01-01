Watch
Police: Lexington firefighter assaulted overnight

Posted at 9:53 AM, Jan 01, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington firefighter was assaulted while he was trying to help someone who was hurt Saturday morning, according to Lexington Police.

Police said just before 12:30 a.m. the fire department went to Barleys Pass in Lexington near Georgetown Road for a fireworks injury.

While the firefighters were trying to tend to the man's injuries, police said a man assaulted one of them, causing minor injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital and is facing 3rd-degree assault charges.

