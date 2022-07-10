Lexington inmate escapes after removing ankle monitor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington inmate who was wearing an ankle monitor while staying at the Hope Center in Lexington has escaped after removing the device, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said the Hope Center contacted them after David D. Lewis walked away from the center at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lewis is an inmate of Blackburn Correctional Complex.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sleeveless shirt and carrying a black trash bag filled with personal items.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 12 at 502-227-2221.