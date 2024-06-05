Police: Lexington man arrested after stealing from disabled woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police report that a man was arrested and charged with forging checks from an elderly woman in a coma.

According to police, David Burgher was booked in the Fayette County Detention Center on several charges.

Police say the victim is a disabled woman in her 70s with cancer and requires 24/7 care.

According to police, there were forged checks cashed from her account while she was in a two-month-long coma, and Burgher and four others were caught on camera cashing the forged checks.

Police say the group took more than $29,000 from the woman.

Burgher is also charged with theft by deception and organized crime.