Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Lexington man arrested after stealing from disabled woman

Untitled design - 2024-06-05T095313.154.png
Fayette County Detention Center
Untitled design - 2024-06-05T095313.154.png
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jun 05, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police report that a man was arrested and charged with forging checks from an elderly woman in a coma.

According to police, David Burgher was booked in the Fayette County Detention Center on several charges.

Police say the victim is a disabled woman in her 70s with cancer and requires 24/7 care.

According to police, there were forged checks cashed from her account while she was in a two-month-long coma, and Burgher and four others were caught on camera cashing the forged checks.

Police say the group took more than $29,000 from the woman.

Burgher is also charged with theft by deception and organized crime.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18