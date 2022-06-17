Police: Lexington officer injured after being hit by car during investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An officer with the Lexington Police Department is recovering after being hit by a car during an investigation.

Police say the officer was investigating a tip about the location of a suspect wanted for fraud. They say they received a tip about the location of wanted suspect at around 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. When a detective followed up on the tip, they located the suspect in a vehicle on Hagerman Court, near the downtown post office.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the suspect got out of the vehicle and threatened the detective while holding a gun. A physical altercation occurred before the suspect returned to the vehicle, which was being driven by another person, and they fled the scene. While fleeing, the vehicle struck the detective.

The detective was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, but all suspects have been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.