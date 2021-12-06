Police: Lexington woman facing arson charges, accused of trying to burn down apartment building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman is facing arson charges after police say she tried to catch her apartment building on fire.

This all happened just before noon on Sunday in a building on Old Park Avenue, near Woodland Park.

According to an arrest citation, police believe Julie Ann Osbourne set a pile of trash on fire inside her bedroom with the intent of damaging the 28-unit building.

There were 14 residents at home at the time. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Osbourne is charged with first-degree arson and 14 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. She's being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.