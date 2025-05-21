Watch Now
Police looking for man wanted on trafficking drugs, firearm possession charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday that police are looking for a man wanted on several charges including drug trafficking and firearm possession.

Police reported that Terry O. Taylor has a warrant out for failure to appear in relation to two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

Police asked that if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Taylor, contact the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers or by calling 859-253-2020 and they will pay you a cash reward for anonymous information.

