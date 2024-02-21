Police looking for wanted Corbin man for alleged rape of child

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department is currently looking for a man accused of raping a child.

24-year-old Kylin Dewayne Hutton, of Corbin, is currently wanted by the London Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit.

Hutton has an outstanding warrant out of Laurel County for first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, both for a victim under the age of 12. He's also accused of being a persistent felony offender.

Police say Hutton also has an outstanding warrant out of Whitley County for two counts of second-degree assault 2nd Degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Hutton is known to be in the South Laurel and Corbin area.

If you know where Hutton is located, contact the London-Laurel County 911 Center at (606) 878-7000 or notify the local Law Enforcement Agency.