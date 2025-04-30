Lexington police looking for woman who allegedly stole credit card from mailbox container

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking the community for help in finding an individual who allegedly stole a credit card from a mailbox container and proceeded to use it at several locations.

The department reported that on March 8, officers were made aware of a "theft of mail matter" at a home in the 300 block of Foreman Drive.

The victim, according to the department, explained to police that on the evening of April 6 and the morning of April 7, an individual broke into her mailbox container and allegedly removed her mail, which included a Discover credit card.

The card was reportedly used at various locations, and detectives are asking the public for any information on the identity of the alleged suspect.

Police noted that anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online here. Tips can also be submitted on the P3 Tips app.