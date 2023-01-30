Police: Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint, according to Lexington police.

Police say it happened at around 12:20 p.m. on Spring Meadows Drive. Officers say a man dressed in all black with a black ski mask came up from behind, pulled out a gun, and demanded the mail carrier's keys to mailboxes.

The keys are attached to the mail carrier's bag, so police say the carrier handed over the bag and the suspect fled.

Lexington Police put out a description to officers and established a perimeter. They discovered the mail carrier's bag, but the keys were missing. The suspect was not located.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.