Police: Man arrested, charged with assault for punching Lexington police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing several charges, including assault, after police say he punched a Lexington police officer.

Police were called to Man O War Place shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist with a medical call. As the officer was escorting the man to the ambulance, police say the man, without warning, turned around and punched the officer with a closed fist. The suspect ran off and was later arrested on Waller Avenue.

The man has been charged with assault in the third degree, fleeing, and evading in the second degree. His name hasn't been released as he is still being treated at the hospital.

The officer has minor injuries and was checked out at the scene.