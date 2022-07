LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested and charged with assault in connection to what police call an altercation with a weapon—identified as a screwdriver—at Woodland Park around 7 a.m. Friday.

John Phelps was taken into custody and charged with second degree assault.

According to police, officers found an adult male victim with stab wounds when they responded to the scene on E. High Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.