Police: Man dead after Liberty Road shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died after a shooting Saturday night at the Liberty Heights Apartments on Liberty Road, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police said they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

They report that the victim was 31-years-old and that the Fayette County Coroner's Office would release his name.

This shooting is under investigation as a homicide.

LPD asks residents in the area to please check their home surveillance video.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258- 3600. If you want to stay anonymous, you can call in a tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.

