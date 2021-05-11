Police: Man injured in Lexington shooting while at vigil for homicide victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says a man was shot while at a vigil for a weekend homicide victim.

Police say the shooting happened Monday on Eastern Avenue while the man was sitting in a car. Someone drove the man to Good Samaritan Hospital. The car was taped off outside the hospital as police investigated what happened.

Provided to LEX 18

UK police say the man has since been taken to UK hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car was also damaged in the shooting.

The vigil the shooting victim attended was for Mar'quevion Leach, the 17-year-old teen who was shot on Florence Avenue and later died.

A UK HealthCare spokesperson says for an hour, Good Samaritan Hospital went under a "temporary enhanced security protocol" while there was police activity outside. When that happens, they limit the number of visitors, monitor vehicles in the parking lot, etc. for everyone's safety.

The "temporary enhanced security protocol" has since been lifted. The hospital was never under lockdown.