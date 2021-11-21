Police: man shot and killed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX `18) — A man was shot and killed in Lexington Saturday night, according to Lexington Police.

Just before 10:30 p.m. officers said they were called to East Fifth Street and North Limestone after gunshots were heard.

When they arrived, they said they found a black car that had been hit multiple times with bullets.

Inside the car, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office is expected to release his identity.

Lexington Police has investigated nearly 120 total fatal and non-fatal shootings so far this year, with this one being at least the ninth on Fifth Street.

