Police: Man shot in Lexington neighborhood, life-threatening injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say a man in his 30s has been shot in a Lexington neighborhood.

Officers say shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday, they were called to an apartment complex on Winnie Street, which is off Virginia Avenue and not far from UK Hospital. That's where the man was found with a gunshot wound.

Police have been told by medical personnel that the man's injuries do appear to be life-threatening.

"Usually with these types of incidents, they are isolated and there is usually a connection between the victim and the suspect," said Lt. Samantha Moore with the Lexington Police Department. "It might not be the case here, but if you see something, say something."

Authorities say at this point, no one is in custody in connection to the shooting.