Police: Martin County man charged after stealing ex-girlfriend's car while she gave birth

A Martin County man was arrested after police say he stole his ex-girlfriend's car while she was in the hospital giving birth to their child.

Christopher Mollette was at Pikeville Medical Center on Friday to watch the birth of his child. Investigators say the woman allowed him to sit in her car to stay warm since hospital policies prevented him from staying with her inside.

According to the arrest warrant, security video showed Mollette driving away with the vehicle while the woman was giving birth.

Investigators say when she called to ask where her car was, he told her it was none of her business and hung up on her.

State police arrested Mollette Saturday night. He's charged with auto theft.