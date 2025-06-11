Police: Murray man arrested after 'intentionally' releasing raccoon into business

MURRAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Murray Police Department reports that a man was arrested on June 6 after they say he "intentionally" released a raccoon into a business and left.

Police say the man, identified as 40-year-old Jonathan Mason, was located driving his vehicle, and a traffic stop was conducted.

According to police, Mason "refused to roll down his windows or exit the vehicle, and as a result, officers had to remove him."

After further investigation, police say they learned that the raccoon Mason reportedly released in the business had bitten someone.

Police say that Mason had previously been warned that he was not allowed on the property.

Mason is charged with the following:



second-degree assault;

third-degree criminal trespassing;

resisting arrest;

failure of owner to maintain required insurance

He is lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident call 270-753-9500.