Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in Georgetown

Posted at 8:38 AM, Apr 09, 2021
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday morning at the McDonald's on Connector Road in Georgetown.

Connector Road is shut down and an area of the McDonald's parking lot is taped off. There is a silver sedan "of interest" parking in the lot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

