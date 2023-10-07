Police: One arrested in connection with Anniston Drive shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Lexington Police Department (LPD), 20-year-old Kaleb Peterson has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Anniston Drive Friday.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Anniston Drive and left one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to the LPD.

Peterson is charged with assault first-degree and violation of conditions release and is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.