Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police: One arrested in connection with Anniston Drive shooting

Kaleb Peterson.jpg
Fayette County Detention Center
Kaleb Peterson.jpg
Posted at 9:18 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 21:33:26-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Lexington Police Department (LPD), 20-year-old Kaleb Peterson has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Anniston Drive Friday.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Anniston Drive and left one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to the LPD.

Peterson is charged with assault first-degree and violation of conditions release and is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18