Police: Man charged in Pimlico Parkway robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged with four counts of robbery in the first degree.

James H. Baker has been charged in connection to four different robberies in the 3000 block of Pimlico Parkway between April 4 and 9.

Around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, officers responded to a robbery call in Pimlico Parkway. Officers were able to find Baker and take him into custody in a short amount of time.

Police say during the investigation, officers learned Baker was the suspect in three additional robberies, all connected to Pimlico Parkway.

Those robberies happened on April 4, April 6, and April 9.

Baker is at the Fayette County Detention Center.

This investigation is still ongoing.