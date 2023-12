LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department says officers were called to the area of E. 5th Street and Pemberton Street at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers got to the scene, they located a shooting victim inside a vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they are still looking for the shooter. The investigation is ongoing.