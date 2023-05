ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) — One person has been injured in a shooting at Mall St. Matthews and police say one person is in custody.

WAVE 3 News reports that officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 5000 Shelbyville Road, just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The injured person has been transported to UofL Hospital. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.