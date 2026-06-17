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Police: Search underway for 2 suspects who broke into pharmacy, stole medication

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Danville Police Department
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DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Danville police are investigating a burglary at Good Neighbor Pharmacy after two suspects allegedly broke in and stole medication early Wednesday morning.

According to police, one suspect smashed the front door of the business with a rock just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday to gain entry, while a second suspect stayed outside and acted as a lookout.

Police say that once inside, the first suspect removed medication before both individuals fled the area on foot.

According to police, neither suspect has been identified, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville 911 Center non-emergency line at 859-238-1220 and ask to speak with Detective A.J. Mullins. Tips can also be texted to 859-516-5566.

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