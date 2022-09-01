Police searching for man accused of striking officer with car near Man o' War

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say officers were taking a female adult into custody for a warrant when the male she was with fled the scene and struck an officer in the process around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the officer suffered a minor injury.

The fleeing vehicle was later found unoccupied near Winchester Road and Man o' War. Police K-9 units and Air 1 assisted in the search for the fleeing subject but did not locate him.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.