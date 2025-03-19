Police searching for man who they say robbed a store in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers announced in a release on Wednesday that police are searching for a man who they say robbed a store in Lexington on Friday, March 14.

According to the release, at around 4:31 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of South Broadway for a reported robbery after an individual allegedly went behind a counter, grabbed merchandise, and fled the store. It was reported that he caused the cashier to fall into a counter, which resulted in pain in the cashier's leg and hip.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers online, by calling 859-253-2020, or through the P3 Tips app.

