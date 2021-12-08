Police searching for Owsley County Sheriff after fight at girls basketball game

PERRY COUNTY. KY. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is actively looking for Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch after an altercation broke out at a Perry County high school basketball game Friday, December 3.

KSP confirms there is an active warrant for Lynch but they are unable to locate him.

Lynch is accused of striking a juvenile in the face. The charge is assault in the fourth degree, according to KSP.

LEX 18 has obtained video footage of the Perry County vs. Owsley County girls basketball game that shows the altercation.

Lynch is an assistant coach for Owsley County girls basketball. He's also the current elected sheriff of Owsley County.

The incident remains under investigation by Trooper Adam Baker.

We reached out to the Owsley Co. Sheriff's Office and they have no comment on the investigation.