Police searching for suspect after stealing Perry County Sheriff's cruiser

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Perry County are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen Perry County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

The vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was stolen Wednesday evening. Police say that a suspect, Chris Combs, was handcuffed in the backseat of the vehicle when he escaped and stole the cruiser.

Police advise the public that Combs, who was arrested on an indictment warrant, is armed and dangerous.

The department reports that they only have two cruisers that match the description of the stolen vehicle.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is encouraged to not approach and contact 911.

