Police: Shots fired outside Fayette Mall near Macy's, no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shots were fired outside of the Macy's department store at Fayette Mall on Friday.

Police say they got a call shortly after 7:00 p.m. about some sort of dispute between a couple of people inside the mall. Officers say they believe the same people went outside and that's when shots were fired.

No injuries have been reported at this time and no one has been arrested. Police they're going to review the store's surveillance footage to try and identify the individuals involved.

Police say there is no harm to the general public.