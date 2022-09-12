Watch Now
Police: Suspect arrested, charged in Paintsville triple murder

Posted at 3:46 PM, Sep 12, 2022
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and charged with three murders following a shooting in Paintsville on Friday.

Kentucky State Police say 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, is charged with three counts of Murder and one count of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. Friday near Depot Road in Paintsville. Kentucky State Police say 56-year-old Paula Wells, 56-year-old Richard Morman, and 36-year-old Myrtle Pack, all from Paintsville, died in the shooting.

The suspect is being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

