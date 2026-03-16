Police: Suspect taken into custody after barricading himself inside Clark County home

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a residence and threatening law enforcement during a domestic violence call in Clark County, according to the Winchester Police Department.

At approximately 7:53 p.m. on Sunday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Orchid Court for a domestic violence situation.

Winchester police say that before law enforcement arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence and made threats to harm anyone attempting to enter.

According to Winchester police, after numerous call-outs via loudspeaker and telephone, the suspect did not cooperate with law enforcement.

The Special Response Team entered the residence and took the suspect into custody.

Winchester police say there is no further threat to the area at this time.