Police: one dead, one hurt in downtown Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and a second person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Lexington early Saturday morning, according to Lexington Police.

LPD was called to the Short Street parking garage near South Broadway just before 3 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.

When officers got there they said they found two people who had been shot.

They said both were taken to the hospital. One of the victims later died.

LPD said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

