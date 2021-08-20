Police: Vehicle crashes into enbankment after fleeing from Lexington shooting scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A vehicle crashed into an embankment after fleeing the scene of a shooting investigation, according to Lexington police.

Officers heard shots in the area of Versailles Road and Oxford Circle shortly after midnight. Police then saw a vehicle fleeing at a high rate of speed that later crashed at Versailles Road and New Circle. Police say three people fled from the vehicle.

The K9 unit responded for a search and found a man and a male who is underage. Both have been taken into custody.

The status of that third person is unclear. That person is described only as male.

At the original scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound at the nearby Marathon gas station.

He has been taken to the hospital. We're told his wound is not life-threatening.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time, but wanton endangerment and first-degree assault charges are possible. Police say there is reason to believe the people in the vehicle were involved in the shooting.