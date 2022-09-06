Watch Now
Police: Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari's home, charged with trespassing and theft

LEX 18
Posted at 12:31 PM, Sep 06, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky police have arrested a woman outside of UK head basketball coach John Calipari's home.

UK police say they were called to Coach Cal's home, along with Lexington police, on Tuesday morning over a report of a woman trying to gain entry into the property.

The woman was taken into custody and charged with trespassing and six counts of theft by deception. Police say the woman had stolen credit cards from around the country. The theft charges do not involve Coach Calipari.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more information.

