'Predator Poachers' online group fake Instagram account that leads to arrest of Eubank man

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On December 18, the Pulaski County Sheriff's office was notified by members of an online group called, "Predator Poachers" that they were talking to a man at the Cinema 8 Movie Theater in Somerset.

When Deputy Alex Wesley arrived at the theater, three men from the online group were talking to another man. The three men from the group let Deputy Wesley know that they tracked the other man down on "Instagram."

The solo individual had communicated with who he believed was an 11-year-old girl to watch a movie. This girl was not an actual person, but a fictitious one, the online group created to lure this man.

As a result of Wesley's investigation, he arrested 46-year-old Floyd T. Adams of Eubank, Kentucky for procuring or promoting the use of a minor less than 12 years of age.

Adams was then transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Deputy Wesley obtained a search warrant for Adam's home in Eubank. As a result, several electronic and storage devices were seized. The devices will be submitted to the FBI for forensic examination.

On Dec. 29, Adams appeared in Pulaski District Court for a Preliminary Hearing in which Deputy Wesley testified. At the end of the hearing, Adams' case was sent to the Grand Jury, where it will be presented by Deputy Alex Wesley and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office at a later time.