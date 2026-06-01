Prestonsburg woman charged with DUI, 1st-degree assault after pedestrian struck on KY 1428

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A pedestrian was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck them on Kentucky 1428 in Prestonsburg.

An arrest citation detailed that 55-year-old Julia Vanderpool was arrested May 30, after Kentucky State Police Post 9 responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on KY 1428 in the Prestonsburg community of Floyd County.

When troopers arrived, the pedestrian was being airlifted to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, the citation reported.

Upon making contact with Vanderpool, the citation read that a trooper observed signs of impairment. Vanderpool had bloodshot eyes, displayed ptosis, and showed slowed reflexes. When questioned about drug use, Vanderpool stated she had taken her prescribed Neurontin and her prescribed Xanax, according to the citation.

Vanderpool was asked to perform standard field sobriety testing based on her admission to drug use and the signs of impairment observed at the scene, officials noted.

Walk and turn tests indicated Vanderpool stopped walking too soon, did not touch heel to toe, stepped off the line, used her arms to balance, made an improper turn, and took an incorrect number of steps, the citation detailed.

Vanderpool also showed loss of consciousness, according to the citation.

After testing was completed, Vanderpool was placed under arrest and transported to a area hospital for a blood draw. Vanderpool was then transported to Floyd County Detention Center.

Vanderpool faces 2 charges: