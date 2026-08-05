Previously jailed Kentucky man faces child rape charges following KSP investigation

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police is reporting that a 32-year-old Morgantown man previously held at the Daviess County Detention Center on unrelated crimes is facing additional charges: first-degree rape of a young child.

According to a press release, 32-year-old Wesley Wright was already in custody on multiple failure to appear felony and misdemeanor charges when he was charged Tuesday by Kentucky State Police Post 16.

While Wright was in custody, KSP Post 16 Detective Mason Hendricks began an investigation and later charged Wright with two counts of rape in the first degree of a child under the age of 12 years old. The investigation into Wright's alleged crimes remains ongoing.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.