Pulaski County man accused of booby trapping driveway, damaging patrol car

(LEX 18) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly booby-trapped his driveway prior to a deputy arriving to serve him an emergency protective order (EPO).

56-year-old Christian Paulk, of Bronston, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief and possession of destructive device or booby trap device.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says on December 12, a deputy attempted to serve him the EPO, but when he pulled into Paulk's driveway, his vehicle was "rendered incapacitated" as he drove over hidden wooden planks with nails sticking upward.

Both front tires of the deputy's patrol vehicle were damaged, costing over $600 to fix.

Paulk was arrested on December 20 and is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.