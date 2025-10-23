Pulaski County man arrested after traffic stop turns up drugs, man flees on foot

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset man has been arrested and charged after a Wednesday night traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, cash, and a firearm, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

A release states that detectives with the sheriff’s office narcotics division had been investigating 20-year-old Sharmarke Ali and conducting surveillance in the Parkers Mill area. While conducting surveillance, deputies saw Ali driving north on Highway 27 with expired registration plates.

Ali then turned onto Santee Way, where a deputy pulled him over. The deputy then reported that he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Ali to step out. At that point, Ali told the deputy he had a firearm, which was secured, but moments later, Ali ran from the scene, according to the release.

The deputy then chased Ali, deploying his taser to stop him. During the chase, the sheriff's office reported that Ali dropped two bags, which deputies later determined contained cocaine.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a baggie of marijuana and $14,841 in cash, the release says.

Ali was arrested and charged with:

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (> 4 grams) (cocaine) enhanced with a firearm

· Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance

· No Registration Plates

· Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot)

· Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz.) 1st Offense

After the traffic stop, detectives obtained a search warrant for Ali’s home, where they found more cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, baggies, and ammunition, the sheriff's office states.

Ali remains in custody as the investigation continues.