Pulaski County man arrested, charged with rape

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reports that a man was arrested and charged with first-degree rape on Nov. 26.

According to officials, 35-year-old Aaron Acton was arrested as a result of an investigation with the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Division's Crimes Against Children.

Officials say that Acton is booked in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information that may help the investigation call 606-678-5145.