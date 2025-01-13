Pulaski County man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

PULASKI CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday that a Somerset man was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child in his care.

According to a release, an investigation began on Oct. 27 when a Sergeant and a Deputy interviewed the minor victim, who alleged that 26-year-old Jonathan Skirvin sexually assaulted them.

An investigation resulted in evidence being collected that Skirvin had sexually assaulted the minor. Skirvin was then charged with "Sodomy in the First Degree, Child under the age of Twelve and Incest, Child under the age of Twelve," according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office reports that Skirvin was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he is being held on $150,000 bond. The release adds that Skirvin was also arrested on two unrelated bench warrants.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the case is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145 or the tip line at 606-679-8477.