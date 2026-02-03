Pulaski County man facing charges after soliciting sex acts from 13-year-old

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Pulaski County man is facing charges after police say he communicated with a 13-year-old in another state and solicited sex acts.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Joseph Barger of Somerset is facing one count of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means.

The department reports that detectives received information that Barger had communicated with the teen in November 2025, with a portion of his communication allegedly involving the solicitation of sex acts.

Barger was arrested on Monday, and is currently held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $20,000 cash bond.