Pulaski County Sheriff: One dead in shooting

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reports that one person is dead after a shooting today.

Around 1:00 a.m., police responded to a shooting complaint on Ash Street in the Green Meadows Subdivision.

Police say a homeowner saw a person inside of the homeowner's SUV in their driveway. The homeowner, Jared Anderson, confronted the person and fired a handgun, striking the person.

That person, 49-year-old Gregory N. Ramsey of Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.