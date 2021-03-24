'Put the guns down': Neighbors plea for change after shooting near playground

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington community is pleading for change after a suspect was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting near a playground on Rogers road by North Broadway.

"This is just scary, you guys, I mean, put the guns down," said Ivena Cobb, who lives in the neighborhood.

Lexington police arrested 27-year-old Kwanty Christian in connection with the shooting which left bullets in a car in the parking lot. Christian faces 10 offenses including wanton endangerment, possessing a handgun by a convicted felon, alcohol intoxication in a public place and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Fayette County Detention Center

Police said Christian dropped his gun before he took off running, but they were able to detain him after a short pursuit.

Cobb said she heard three gunshots that she said sounded like construction until she realized that was far from what was happening outside her home next to the community playground where kids play daily.

"I am petrified about what just happened," she said. "Because there are so many kids in this neighborhood that I love and care about and this happening in the daytime is awfully scary because our children actually play right here in this area, where this happened. So, I'm just thanking God the kids weren't out today."

Cobb said this is not the first shooting the neighborhood has dealt with.

"I think it's pretty much out of control," she said. "It's pretty scary [in] this little area. I mean we got 15 buildings -- five apartments in each building. That's a lot of people. That's a lot of things that goes on around here."

She said she is concerned for the children in the community and wants to see change.

"I think we all just need to buckle down and help each other, you know, support each other, try to be there for one another and actually look out for one another because these days, things are crazy," Cobb said. "These days people are losing their minds you know we're in a pandemic as well so, you know, there's a lot going on. We just gotta rub each other's backs."