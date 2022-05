HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ottis Williams Jr., better known by his stage name OJ Da Juiceman, has been booked in the Hardin County Detention Center.

The 40-year-old Atlanta-based rapper is best known for his work with rapper Gucci Mane. Williams was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams has a court date set for May 13.