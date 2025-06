LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department reports that a 19-year-old was arrested following an investigation into an assault that occurred in the Walmart parking lot.

According to police, they were made aware of a video circulating on social media of the reported assault.

As a result, police say Dennis W. Johnson III was identified from the video, located, and taken into custody.

Johnson III is charged with fourth-degree assault and is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.