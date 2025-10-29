Report: 3 people wanted in connection to burglary on Kirklevington Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers reports that three people are wanted in connection to a burglary that happened on Oct. 10 on Kirklevington Drive in Lexington.

According to officials, the victim advised police that he observed on camera three unknown people damage his front door to make entry into his home.

Officials say that all three people appeared to be armed with handguns. In addition, police say they took some things from inside the home before leaving.

Officials ask that anyone with information call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be sent to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.